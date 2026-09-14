Jio, Airtel vs Vi: What are the alleged MNP malpractices committed by Vodafone Idea under TRAI lens?

India’s telecom regulator is examining concerns raised by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio against Vodafone Idea (Vi) over alleged malpractice related to mobile number portability (MNP).

Speaking with news agency PTI, TRAI Chairman AK Lahoti on Monday said that the regulator would examine the representations received from the telecom operators.

“When we get representation from any operator, we look into it...they (telcos) have expressed some concerns against each other. We will examine whatever has come,” Lahoti said.

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When asked whether the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was examining the complaints made by Airtel and Jio against Vi, Lahoti did not clarify whether all three operators would be called for a detailed discussion or asked to provide further information.

Vi, in a response to a PTI query, said it operates in compliance with the law.

“At Vi, we believe in fair competition, strength of our products and the value we deliver to our customers. At all times, we conduct our business in compliance with the law”, a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said.

What are Airtel and Jio alleging against Vi? According to a Business Standard report, the allegations relate to customer acquisition through mobile number portability. MNP allows users to change their telecom operator while keeping the same mobile number.

Airtel and Jio have reportedly alleged that Vi and/or its sales associates and channel partners violated directions issued by TRAI while seeking to acquire customers through MNP.

How are customers allegedly being approached? The two telecom operators have alleged that customers are being contacted by people claiming to be executives of other telecom companies.

According to the report, these callers tell customers about possible tariff hikes or changes to their existing plans and then encourage them to switch to Vi.

What has been alleged about MNP porting codes? Airtel and Jio have also alleged that Vi was restricting SMSes that customers are required to send to 1900 to generate a Unique Porting Code (UPC).

The UPC is required when a customer wants to port their mobile number to another network. The telcos claim that restricting these SMSes in several circles violates the MNP 2009 rules, which require the UPC to be issued without delay by the network from which a customer is porting out.

The two operators are also learnt to have alleged that Vi was promoting discounted postpaid plans to customers looking to switch networks through MNP.

They have asked TRAI to direct Vi to investigate the alleged practices and submit a report to the regulator.