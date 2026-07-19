Jio says Arpu is not under pressure. Analysts aren't so sure

Reliance Jio is pushing back against concerns that its average revenue per user (Arpu) is losing momentum, even as the telecom operator's Arpu rose just 0.7% sequentially in the April-June quarter.
Jio Platforms chief strategy officer Anshuman Thakur said the company is seeing 4-5% annual Arpu growth organically without tariff increases, a claim that comes as telecom operators struggle to lift monetization in the absence of a price hike.
“Arpu is not under pressure…In the Arpu mix improving, if you are referring to homes etc, we are promoting that service and therefore the Arpus are not necessarily higher there than mobility. So that is one impact that we see,” Thakur told analysts on an earnings call on Friday after the June quarter earnings announcement.