Jio becomes 1st telco to give 4G mobile services in Ladakh's Pangong Lake

The telecom service provider said, Jio has been continuously expanding and augmenting its network in the Ladakh region in line with its vision to digitally connect everyone and empower societies in many ways.
Reliance Jio expands its footprint in Ladakh by launching 4G voice and data services in Spangmik village near Pangong lake. The Reliance Industries-backed telco becomes the first operator to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the area.
On Tuesday, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Hon'ble Member of Parliament inaugurated Jio Mobile Tower at Spangmik village near Pangong Lake.
Pangong Lake is one of the most popular tourist locations in Ladakh and attracts thousands of tourists every year from India and other parts of the world.
On the occasion, Namgyal congratulated the people of the area and asserted that with this launch, the long pending demand of people has been fulfilled by Jio.
Namgyal stated that this launch will boost the economy of the region besides providing seamless connectivity to the tourists and the troops in the area.
It added, "Overcoming the challenge of extremely difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, Team Jio continues with its efforts of reaching the remotest parts of the Union territory to ensure that people remain in touch in the areas which otherwise remain cut off from the rest of the country for months."
Last month, Jio started its services in Kanji, Urbis & Hanupatta villages in Khalsi Block and Chunglungkha village in Diskit Block. Notably, Jio already has its 4G footprints in areas like Kargil, Zanskar, and Demchok in the region. Also, the company is providing JioFiber broadband services in Leh town.