Jio becomes biggest buyer in 4G spectrum auction

India’s telecom operators bid for spectrum worth ₹77,814.80 crore in the two-day auction for 4G wireless service. In the auction, being conducted after more than four years, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, became the biggest buyer, placing bids for radio airwaves worth ₹57,122.65 crore.

The bids received have “far exceeded" the government’s expectation, or pre-bid estimate, of ₹45,000 crore, said Anshu Prakash, secretary, department of telecommunications (DoT).

“Given the covid scenario and other stress situations the sector is facing, we had anticipated spectrum sold would be ₹45,000-50,000 crore. We are happy that the industry is confident and it has bid to acquire more," Prakash told reporters on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel Ltd bought spectrum worth ₹18,698.75 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd’s (Vi) participation was limited as was estimated by sector experts. Vi placed bids worth of ₹1,993.40 crore largely for spectrum renewal. It bid for spectrum in five telecom circles.

The government will receive an upfront payment of ₹19,000-20,000 crore in this financial year ending 31 March, and the balance amount of ₹ ₹10,000-11,000 crore will be paid by telcos by December of the next fiscal, Prakash said.

The companies acquired 855.60MHz of spectrum, of the total 2,308.8MHz put up for sale by the DoT. Of the seven bands available for auction, demand for 800MHz and 2,300MHz band was the highest, while there were no takers for the 700MHz and 2,500MHz bands, he said.

“The telcos not only bid for renewals of the expiring spectrum but focused on consolidating their spectrum holdings in the 800MHz, 900MHz and 2,300MHz bands. While the sub-GHz bands will be crucial for 5G technology deployment going forward as well as improvement of indoor coverage, the appetite for 2,300MHz band stems from the rising mobile broadband usage and, thus, the need for improving network capacity," said Ankit Jain, assistant vice president, ICRA Ltd.

Spectrum in the 700MHz band was unsold due to its high base price and it seems telcos are ready to wait for a lower rate, analysts said.

“The 700MHz band coupled with the 3.5GHz band has the potential to accelerate India’s progress to the top league of digitally-enabled nations. Therefore, the reserve pricing of these bands must be addressed on priority in future," Airtel said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

Spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz were put up for sale at a floor price of ₹3.92 trillion. All bids were received at the base price in six rounds of bidding, Prakash said.

Prakash also said there is a possibility that 700MHz band could be used in the next spectrum auction for 5G services. The 700MHz band, completely unsold in the 2016 auction as well, can support 5G due to its high efficiency, which also makes it the most expensive among those put under the hammer this time.

“We want to ensure that we keep on enhancing experiences, not only for our existing customers, but also for the next 300 million users that will move to digital services. With our increased spectrum footprint, we are ready to further expand the digital footprint in India as well as get ourselves ready for the imminent 5G rollout," said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairperson Mukesh Ambani. Jio is a RIL subsidiary.

Prakash said the government may reconsider the pricing of the 700MHz spectrum band in consultation with the sector regulator, which earmarked 3,300-3,600MHz bands for 5G. The timeline of 5G auction is yet to be decided by DoT.

According to a standing committee report of the Parliament tabled on 8 February, Prakash said the government will conduct 5G spectrum auction in the next six months.

Prakash told the committee that 5G, in DoT’s “own assessment", will be rolled out by the end of 2021 but not on a pan-India basis. The next-generation wireless technology will be launched in “select areas where the demand would justify the capex".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via