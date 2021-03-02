Jio becomes biggest buyer in 4G spectrum auction

“We want to ensure that we keep on enhancing experiences, not only for our existing customers, but also for the next 300 million users that will move to digital services. With our increased spectrum footprint, we are ready to further expand the digital footprint in India as well as get ourselves ready for the imminent 5G rollout," said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairperson Mukesh Ambani. Jio is a RIL subsidiary.