Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt. Ltd, which had initially planned to sell mutual funds directly to consumers, has now begun reaching out to distributors, three people familiar with the matter said.
Jio BlackRock changes tack, reaches out to mutual fund distributors
SummaryThe Reliance Industries- Jio BlackRock Asset Management has reached out to select distributors to understand how the distribution model could work.
