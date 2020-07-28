Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Jio crosses two crore-plus customer base in Karnataka
JioPhone helped drive up the subscriber base

Jio crosses two crore-plus customer base in Karnataka

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST PTI

  • Jio Karnataka has more that 2 crore subscribers in the state, which can be attributed to the expansion of JioFibre services along with seamless OTT experience for the users

BENGALURU : Jio said on Tuesday it now has a subscriber base of over two crore-plus customers in Karnataka. Jio said in a statement it has grown constantly in spite of the telecom industry seeing a continuous decline in numbers. Jio plans to connect 20 lakh plus homes across various cities in the ongoing phase of JioFiber launch in Karnataka. "JioFiber assures customers speeds up to 1 Gigabyte (starting with 100 MBPS speed) & host of multiple OTT platform content inbuilt like Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Zee5, AltBalaji, Colors, SunNxt, Voot etc through 4K HD set top box", the statement added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

