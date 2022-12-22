Jio deposits ₹3,720 cr to take over Rel Infratel1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 10:39 PM IST
With this, Jio will have completed the acquisition of Reliance Communications’ tower and fibre assets housed under Reliance Infratel.
NEW DELHI : Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has deposited ₹3,720 crore into an escrow account as part of the process to acquire the assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd, the tower and fibre business of bankrupt Reliance Communications Ltd, under an insolvency process.