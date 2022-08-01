Jio emerges top buyer in spectrum auction

Reliance Jio also acquired pan-India airwaves in the 3.3GHz and 26GHz band to enhance existing capacities and network coverage, enabling its 5G services to be available deep and wide. The carrier said it would conduct a pan-India rollout later this month. The aggressive stance of Reliance Jio indicates it plans to continue to dominate the telecom market, and any attempt by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to regain market share will be a tall order. “We will celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (15 August) with a pan India 5G rollout. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India’s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and e-governance," said Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.