Reliance Industries (RIL) owned telecom business Jio has on March 17 announced an exclusive offer for its SIM card users. Among these offerings include free 90-days of JioHotstar on TV, 4k streaming of cricket matches, free 50-day connection to JioFibre / AirFibre and more. We bring you all the details.

According to a press release from the telecom leader, the new exclusive offer is available to existing and new customers of Jio SIM card. All customers have to do is recharge with a plan of ₹299 or above to avail the benefits on offer.

How Jio Customers Can Avail ‘Unlimited Offer’: New and existing customers of Jio SIM must recharge with a minimum plan of ₹ 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above to “experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before”, according to the official statement.

299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above to “experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before”, according to the official statement. The recharge or new SIM buy must be done between March 17 and March 31, 2025.

Existing Jio SIM customers who have recharged before March 17, can opt for ₹ 100 add-on pack.

What Do Jio Customers Get in Exclusive Offer? 90-day free JioHotstar on TV/ Mobile in 4K: Customers can watch every cricket match of this season on their home television or mobile phone in 4k for no additional cost.

50-day of free JioFiber or AirFiber trial connection for home: Customers can avail “ultra-fast internet and the best home entertainment with a truly immersive cricket viewing experience in 4K”. Notably, the 50-day free JioFibre trial includes access to over 800 channels, more than 11 OTT apps, and unlimited WiFi, among other features.

The JioHotstar pack will be activated from March 22, 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.

Customers can give a missed call on 60008-60008 to know the detailed benefits of the offer. Or visit jio.com or the nearest Jio store.

Jio SIM Offer Users in IPL 2025 Season This offer from Jio ushers in the coming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) tournament this year. To kickstar from March 22 onwards, the IPL season will begin with inaugural match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).