Reliance Industries (RIL) owned telecom business Jio has on March 17 announced an exclusive offer for its SIM card users. Among these offerings include free 90-days of JioHotstar on TV, 4k streaming of cricket matches, free 50-day connection to JioFibre / AirFibre and more. We bring you all the details.
According to a press release from the telecom leader, the new exclusive offer is available to existing and new customers of Jio SIM card. All customers have to do is recharge with a plan of ₹299 or above to avail the benefits on offer.
This offer from Jio ushers in the coming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) tournament this year. To kickstar from March 22 onwards, the IPL season will begin with inaugural match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
(With inputs from ANI)
