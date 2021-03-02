Jio faces uphill task in retaining JioPhone subscribers, bets on new launches

Reliance Jio, which has been struggling to add new subscribers over the past three quarters, is hoping to see some uptick in the same with the launch of its new JioPhone, said analysts. This, however, may come at the cost of a tariff hike. During FY20, Jio added 20mn subscribers a quarter (on average), of which JioPhone contributed more than 50%. However, in FY21, Jio’s subscriber net adds have been down to 7 million a quarter (65% decline vs FY20). RIL had attributed this slowdown in JioPhone adds to certain supply-chain issues in 2020.