In April this year, Facebook announced an investment of $5.7 billion to buy 9.99 % stake in the firm that houses Reliance Jio. This deal will help billionaire Mukesh Ambani create an e-commerce giant that could rival Amazon and Walmart by linking local kirana stores and consumers over the highly popular chat service WhatsApp. Experts believe that the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the technology sector in India will give the US social-networking giant a broader foothold in its biggest global market.