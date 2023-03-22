Jio Fin looks to hire from other lenders for top roles

Meanwhile, Kamath recently recalled that at least 100 fintechs are led by entrepreneurs who have spent some time at ICICI Bank. “I was somewhere the other day, and a few people started chatting with me and said we are all from your old institution (ICICI)…Then as we were walking out, I asked how many of you are founders from the institution I was associated with, and they said we are about 100," Kamath said at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave on 12 January.