Jio Fin to enter secured lending
In its half yearly results presentation to analysts, the firm said it has launched personal loans for the salaried and self-employed in Mumbai, besides consumer durable loans across 300 stores in India.
MUMBAI : Jio Financial Services Ltd on Monday unveiled its long-term strategy to position itself as a full-fledged financial services company by diversifying into secured loan products, including home and auto loans.
