Jio Finance app debuts in Paris by offering seamless payments at Eiffel Tower, shares in green

  • Jio Financial Services has made its international debut by launching its JioFinance app in Paris, allowing Indian travelers to make digital payments at popular tourist destinations and stores. The move comes as Paris hosts the summer Olympics.

Shivangini
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd announced the international debut of its JioFinance app in Paris, on August 6. This expansion comes at a time when the French capital is hosting Olympics, attracting visitors from around the world, the company announced in an exchange filing.

At 11:20 am Tuesday, Jio Financial's share price was trading in green, up 0.84 per cent at 319.65 on the BSE.

The JioFinance app wil enable users to make digital payments at select tourist attractions in Paris. Notably, Indian travellers can use the app to purchase tickets for the iconic Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel. Additionally, the app will facilitate in-store shopping at the renowned Parisian department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann.

A company in the filing said, "We're proud to announce the entry of the JioFinance app in the French capital, making it convenient for Indian travellers to transact digitally at key Parisian landmarks."

The company has also established a presence at 'India House', a showcase of Indian culture and heritage in Paris, conceptualised by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. JioFinance has set up a dedicated experience centre within this venue, allowing visitors to explore the app's features.

"India House is a home away from home for Indian athletes and visitors in Paris at this time," the filing added.

Visa, the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, has partnered with JioFinance for its presence at India House.

The JioFinance app is designed to offer a comprehensive digital financial experience. The company explained, "JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on their fingertips."

Key features of the app include instant UPI payments, a fully digital bank account, wallet services, bill payments and recharges, rewards, insurance broking, and a consolidated view of an individual's holdings across bank accounts.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:54 AM IST
