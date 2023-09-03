Jio Financial’s promise of the future

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group likes to do everything big, from announcement to business scale. In the past 15 years, its diversification from energy has seen it take this route in retail, telecom and, increasingly, media. Next up is financial services. On 21 August, it spun off from its parent (Reliance Industries) a company housing a bouquet of financial services businesses. On 1 September, the stock market valued it at ₹1.55 trillion, making it the third-most valuable in its space. In the financial services space, this value is less about what it has done so far and more about what it promises. Those two different prisms partly explain the volatility the stock has seen since its listing.