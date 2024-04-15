Jio Financial Services and BlackRock join hands for wealth management, broking business
In an exchange filing, the financial entity said it has signed a 50:50 joint venture focused on wealth management endeavors, which includes launching a wealth management company and subsequently establishing a brokerage firm in India.
Reliance Industries' Jio Financial Services, on April 15, announced that it has entered into joint venture with US-based BlackRock for the expansion of wealth management and broking services in India.
