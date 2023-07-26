comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Jio Financial Services, BlackRock agree to form joint venture to enter India’s asset management industry
Back

Jio Financial Services, BlackRock agree to form joint venture to enter India’s asset management industry

 1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:45 PM IST Livemint

Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture, to deliver tech- enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.

Partnership aims to transform India’s asset management industry through a digital- first offering and democratise access to investment solutions for investors in India (REUTERS)Premium
Partnership aims to transform India’s asset management industry through a digital- first offering and democratise access to investment solutions for investors in India (REUTERS)

Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture, to deliver  tech- enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.   

Partnership aims to transform India’s asset management industry through a digital- first offering and democratise access to investment solutions for investors in India.

 

 

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout