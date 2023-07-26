Jio Financial Services, BlackRock agree to form joint venture to enter India’s asset management industry1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture, to deliver tech- enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.
