Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture, to deliver tech- enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.
Partnership aims to transform India’s asset management industry through a digital- first offering and democratise access to investment solutions for investors in India.
