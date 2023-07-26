Hello User
Jio Financial Services, BlackRock agree to form joint venture to enter India's asset management industry

Jio Financial Services, BlackRock agree to form joint venture to enter India’s asset management industry

26 Jul 2023, 08:45 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture, to deliver tech- enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.

Partnership aims to transform India’s asset management industry through a digital- first offering and democratise access to investment solutions for investors in India

Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture, to deliver tech- enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.

Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture, to deliver tech- enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.

Partnership aims to transform India’s asset management industry through a digital- first offering and democratise access to investment solutions for investors in India.

Partnership aims to transform India’s asset management industry through a digital- first offering and democratise access to investment solutions for investors in India.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:24 PM IST
