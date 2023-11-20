Jio Financial Services considering maiden bond issue, plans to raise ₹5,000-10,000 crore: Report
The financial services arm of RIL is in talks with merchant bankers, and is planning to launch the issue in the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, Reuters reported, citing bankers privy to the development.
Jio Financial Services (JFS), which was recently carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is considering its maiden bond issue with a plan to raise up to ₹10,000 crore, a report said on November 20.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message