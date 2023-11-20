comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 20 2023 15:59:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.45 -0.56%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 961.6 1.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.7 0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 674.05 -1.02%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 400 1.16%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Jio Financial Services considering maiden bond issue, plans to raise 5,000-10,000 crore: Report
Back Back

Jio Financial Services considering maiden bond issue, plans to raise ₹5,000-10,000 crore: Report

 Livemint

The financial services arm of RIL is in talks with merchant bankers, and is planning to launch the issue in the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, Reuters reported, citing bankers privy to the development.

People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services ahead of its listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (REUTERS)Premium
People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services ahead of its listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Jio Financial Services (JFS), which was recently carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is considering its maiden bond issue with a plan to raise up to 10,000 crore, a report said on November 20.

The financial services arm of RIL is in talks with merchant bankers, and is planning to launch the issue in the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, the Reuters report said, citing four bankers who are privy to the development.

The company may target raising 5,000 crore to 10,000 crore through the bond issue, the bankers reportedly added. JFS was yet to react to the report.

Livemint could not independently verify the development.

Notably, JFS was listed at the stock markets in August. The company faces competition in the Indian financial services sector from rapidly growing firms like Bajaj Finance

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services, Nithin Kamath's Zerodha may disrupt India's fund distribution, says Edelweiss

Presently, the company is in the process of obtaining credit rating and other necessary approvals, the bankers who spoke to Reuters said. Their identities were not disclosed.

JFS should file shorter-term commercial papers ahead of the bond issue, two bankers told the news agency, adding that the company should also keep its bank borrowing lines in places.

"Since the company is new, the documentation and compliance will take time, and we could see them coming in before end of March" a merchant banker with a private bank was quoted as saying.

JFS has also been recommended to issue bonds with maturity period of no longer than five years, the bankers reportedly added.

On the pending credit ratings, Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap, was quoted as saying by Reuters that JFS would “automatically get AAA credit rating" due to “strong promoter parentage".

“While the pricing will depend on factors like tenor and balance sheet size of the company at the time of issue, being an NBFC, it will be 10-20 basis points higher than RIL."

In the trading session on November 20, JFS' shares settled at 215.60 apiece on the BSE, down 2.4 percent as against the previous day's close.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 03:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App