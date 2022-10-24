From the listing of its financial services subsidiary to restructuring its group EPC resources, Reliance Industries (RIL) has announced a host of the plan for multiple growth opportunities going forward. Despite missing estimates in terms of profitability during Q2FY23, RIL is well-placed ahead due to its dominance in its products and services. The company is a value creator on stock exchanges as well. RIL shareholders are in for a treat.

