Jio Financial Services: Here is what CSLA says about JFS plan to enter insurance sector2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:07 PM IST
CLSA report: Jio Financial Services plans to enter the life and general insurance markets in India, potentially impacting industry pricing.
Jio Financial Insurance: Citing media reports of Jio Financial Services's (JFS) plans to enter the life and general insurance markets, global brokerage CLSA stated that it will be interesting to see the impact of JFS can have on industry pricing, even though the brokerage thinks that Jio Financial Services' primary focus may be covering more lives.