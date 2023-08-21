Jio Financial Services Listing Live: Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) share listing date has been fixed on 21st August 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice available on the official website of BSE, effective from Monday, August 21, 2023, the equity shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities. Jio financial Services Ltd share price will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. Hence, during Monday's session, JFSL listing will be a part of a special pre-open session for IPO and Other category of scrips. Stay tuned to our Jio Financial Services Listing Live Blog:

Jio Financial Services Listing Live: Index funds may sell JFSL shares after listing: Avinash Gorakshkar JFSL share price may open above the market value of ₹262 levels as some bulk deal is expected in this stock once it gets listed on the Indian exchanges. However, some index funds who got this stock due to Reliance shareholding, might indulge in selling after listing. So, much will depend upon the market mood. In case of strong opening, we may see the stock open around ₹325 apiece levels whereas in case of weak opening, Jio Finance Services share price may open around ₹300. In other words, JFSL shareholders may expect the stock to list at ₹300 or above, said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said on Jio Financial Services share listing.

Jio Financial Services Listing Live: What JFSL Grey Market Premium suggests? According to market observers, Jio Financial Services GMP today is ₹73, which means grey market is expecting that Jio Financial Services listing price would be around ₹335 ( ₹262 + ₹73), which is around 28 per cent higher from Jio Financial Services shares' market value of ₹262 apiece.

Jio Financial Services Listing Live: Short term traders may book profit: Vaibhav Kaushik The market cap of JFSL shares is expected to be around ₹1.75 lakh crore to ₹2 crore. In that case the stock may touch up to ₹340 levels. However, this level could be a big resistance for the stock and hence, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to book profit and exit if their view is short, said Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking.

Jio Financial Services Listing Live: JFSL to be second largest NBFC Post demerging with Reliance Industries (RIL), Jio Financial Services (JFSL) boasts off an implied market capitalisation of ₹1.6 lakh crore, that's way behind Bajaj Finance m-cap of ₹4.16 lakh crore, but significantly higher to its contemporaries in the space. The value of Jio Financial Services share price was derived at ₹261.85 apiece on the NSE after the special pre-open call auction session held on stock exchanges on July 20. Read here

Jio Financial Services Listing Live: FTSE withdraws decision to remove Jio Financial from global indices Jio Financial Services, the demerged firm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, will remain in the FTSE All-World index and other global indices, said FTSE Russell in a statement released by on Friday. According to FTSE, Jio Financial will have an unchanged share issuance of 6,765,591,509 and an investability weighting of 49.66% in the FTSE All-World index. Read here

Jio Financial Services Listing Live: Jio Financial Services share price derived at ₹261.85 apiece The value of Jio Financial Services share price was derived at ₹261.85 apiece on the NSE after the special pre-open call auction session held on stock exchanges on July 20. The discovered price of JFSL shares was much above analyst expectations who had valued it at ₹125-225 and RIL's cost of acquisition of ₹133.

Jio Financial Services Listing Live: GMP hints at strong debut Jio Financial Services Ltd shares are available at a premium of ₹73 in grey market today, which means Jio Financial Services GMP (grey market today) is ₹73. But, as per the stock market experts, much will depend upon the kin do opening Indian stock market gets on Monday. In case of weak opening, we may see the much awaited Jio Financial Services opening around ₹300 apiece levels whereas in case of bull trend, the JFSL share price may open around ₹325 apiece levels.

Jio Financial Services Listing Live: Jio Financial Services shares to list on exchanges today Jio Financial Services (JFSL), which was demerged from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will be listed on Indian stock exchanges today, on August 21, Monday. "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, August 21, 2023, the equity shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said. Read here