Jio Financial Services to enter insurance segment; may partner with global players, says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Jio Financial Services will use predictive data analytics to co-create contextual products with partners and cater to customer requirements in a truly unique way, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.
Jio Financial Services will enter the insurance segment to offer life, general and health insurance products, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message