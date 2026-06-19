Jio flags risks to Arpu growth, says tariff hikes may face user resistance

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd and owner of telecom operator Reliance Jio, has warned that its ability to drive revenue growth through higher tariffs may be constrained by customer resistance, regulatory intervention and intensifying competition, according to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The disclosure highlights a key challenge for India's largest telecom operator ahead of its planned public listing. ARPU, or average revenue per user, is a key metric that measures the average monthly revenue generated from each subscriber.

Jio Platforms filed its DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday for a planned public listing. The proposed offering comprises a fresh issue of 270 million equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each and no offer for sale by existing investors.

Jio said future tariff increases may not necessarily translate into higher revenue. Customers could shift to lower-priced plans, reduce spending on telecom services or switch to competing operators, the company said. Sustaining revenue growth, it added, will depend on both retaining subscribers and increasing ARPU in a highly competitive market.

“Regulatory authorities, including Trai, may introduce tariff floors, ceilings or other pricing interventions that constrain our ability to adjust tariffs. Additionally, political or public sentiment considerations may create an environment in which tariff increases are difficult to implement,” Jio said in the DRHP.

The warning comes as Jio continues to invest heavily in digital infrastructure, including 5G networks, home broadband, artificial intelligence and emerging connectivity technologies.

As of March-end, Jio's monthly Arpu stood at ₹214, compared with ₹257 for Bharti Airtel.

Jio said the industry-wide tariff increases implemented in the second quarter of FY25 lifted Arpu but also led to higher customer churn, contributing to slower subscriber growth during the year.

When telecom operators raised tariffs in July 2024 after a gap of more than two years, Reliance Jio led the move with increases ranging from 12% to 25%. Operators subsequently phased out several entry-level plans in 2025.

Regulatory, debt and operational risks The company identified 60 risk factors in its DRHP, spanning regulatory, operational, financial and technology-related challenges.

Jio said its business remains heavily dependent on telecom licences and spectrum allocations. Any failure to renew licences, acquire spectrum or comply with rollout obligations could adversely affect operations.

The company also warned that its level of indebtedness could pose risks to its business and financial performance.

“Our inability to meet our obligations, including financial and other covenants, under our debt financing arrangements could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows,” Jio said.

As of 31 March 2026, Jio had outstanding fund-based borrowings of ₹71,529 crore and non-fund-based borrowings, including bank guarantees, of ₹2,021 crore.

The company also cited risks arising from its dependence on a limited number of vendors and infrastructure providers, ongoing litigation, significant capital expenditure requirements, and its reliance on Reliance group entities for certain operational and distribution services.

“Network expansion and upgrades, and infrastructure projects typically require substantial capital expenditure throughout the planning and construction phases, and it may take significant amount of time before we can obtain the necessary permits and approvals for such projects and accrue benefits from such expansion,” the company said.

Technology threats and macro risks Jio also warned that rapid technological change could erode its competitive position if it fails to upgrade networks in a cost-effective manner.

The company identified satellite-based connectivity as a potential competitive threat as players such as Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb prepare to expand services in India.

“There is no assurance that the competitive advantages we currently enjoy vis-à-vis this technology would continue in the future. If satellite solutions scale faster than expected, become more cost effective, or are adopted by competitors to address coverage gaps and enterprise or government use cases, our current offerings may become less competitive and require additional investments and increased costs,” Jio said.

The company also highlighted risks associated with artificial intelligence, including model errors, algorithmic bias, unintended outcomes and evolving governance requirements. Jio is investing in AI infrastructure through Reliance Intelligence.

Cybersecurity was identified as another key risk. The company said cyberattacks, malware incidents and data breaches could disrupt operations, increase remediation costs and damage customer trust.