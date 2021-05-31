Homegrown telecom company, Reliance Jio, has partnered with Japanese gaming giant SEGA, to bring the company’s Jio Games Store. The partnership will allow users to download SEGA’s games in India, through Jio’s set-top-boxes (STB), smartphones and other devices. The partnership was confirmed by the Japanese company in its home country late last week.

At the moment, the company will offer two of its games — Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3. The gaming giant also said that it will be in charge of customizing the supported platform, localizing languages for the two titles, and incorporating them into the required systems. The company said Jio will distribute the game in India through its set-top-boxes and these will be the first SEGA games available in Hindi and Tamil. JioFiber users will get first access to the games.

Both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage are meant for devices that don’t have much processing power, so it’s likely that they’ll be coming to phones like the Jiophone. Smartphone games like PUBG Mobile, etc. use much more processing power and are meant for full-fledged smartphones.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned company is perhaps the largest Indian gaming company to announce a global partnership so far. With 2020 driving people indoors, the mobile gaming market in India has seen a big boom. The country accounted for 17% of worldwide downloads of mobile games in the first nine months of last year, with 7.3 billion total installs, according to data from Sensor Tower.

As reported earlier by Mint, this has led many global firms to seek partnerships with Indian companies. Digital entertainment firm, Jetsynthesys had announced a partnership with Square Enix, another Japanese gaming giant, in February, to launch a mobile game called Ludo Zenith.

On the other hand, companies like Games 24x7, GameZop and Delhi-based WinZo Games have all announced plans to enter Western markets. “We expect 30% of the new partnerships to come from markets outside India," Yashash Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Gamezop, told Mint in February.

