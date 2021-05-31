Jio Games Store set to get titles from Japanese gaming giant SEGA

At the moment, the company will offer two of its games — Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3. The gaming giant also said that it will be in charge of customizing the supported platform, localizing languages for the two titles, and incorporating them into the required systems. The company said Jio will distribute the game in India through its set-top-boxes and these will be the first SEGA games available in Hindi and Tamil. JioFiber users will get first access to the games.

