Home >Companies >News >Jio gets 42,000 cr from KKR, Mubadala, others in fresh tranche of investment
With the latest tranche of payments, Jio awaits investment money from only two more investors - Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures. (Photo: Reuters)

Jio gets 42,000 cr from KKR, Mubadala, others in fresh tranche of investment

1 min read . 02:57 PM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • The latest tranche of payments comes after Jio said it had received 30,062.43 crore on Saturday from L Catterton, PIF, Silver Lake, and General Atlantic Singapore

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio Platforms on Monday received another tranche of payment from PE funds KKR, TPG, Vista Equity Partners and sovereign wealth funds ADIA and Mubadala, filings with the registrar of companies shows. Collectively, Jio Platforms has received 42,057.9 crore from these investors.

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio Platforms on Monday received another tranche of payment from PE funds KKR, TPG, Vista Equity Partners and sovereign wealth funds ADIA and Mubadala, filings with the registrar of companies shows. Collectively, Jio Platforms has received 42,057.9 crore from these investors.

The latest tranche of payments comes after Jio said it had received 30,062.43 crore on Saturday from L Catterton, PIF, Silver Lake, and General Atlantic Singapore.

The latest tranche of payments comes after Jio said it had received 30,062.43 crore on Saturday from L Catterton, PIF, Silver Lake, and General Atlantic Singapore.

On 7 July, Facebook Inc-owned Jaadhu Holdings LLC paid a subscription amount of 43,574 crore to Jio Platforms Ltd for a 9.99% stake in the latter.

With the latest tranche of payments, Jio awaits investment money from only two more investors - Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc., on Sunday said that it will invest 730 crore for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, becoming the 12th entity to invest in the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) in over three months.

Intel Capital has committed to invest 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms.

