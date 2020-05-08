Home > Companies > News > Jio Platforms gets 60,000 crore investment in 3 weeks. RIL shares up 80% from March low
RIL shares moved as much as 5% higher to ₹1,579 today (Mint)
2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 02:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The investments by Facebook, and private equity firms such as Vista and Silver Lake, which primarily fund tech platforms, will further cement Jio Platforms' position as a consumer-tech company: Axis Capital

Reliance Industries today announced a 11,367 crore stake sale in digital unit Jio Platforms, a third deal in three weeks that will inject a combined 60,596.37 crore crore in the telecoms-to-energy group to help it pare debt.

The news announced before market hours today pushed RIL shares as much as 5% higher to 1,579, not far from its 52-week high of 1,617, hit in December. From its March 23 lows of 875.70, RIL shares are now up about 80%.

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is buying a 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms, the unit that houses Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm. The investment from Vista Equity Partners gives Jio Platforms an equity value of 4.91 trillion rupees and an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion rupees, RIL said.

The deal follows Facebook picking up a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms on April 22 for 43,574 crore. Within days of that deal, Silver Lake bought a 1.15% stake in Jio Platforms for 5,665.75 crore.

The investments by Facebook, and private equity firms such as Vista and Silver Lake, which primarily fund tech platforms and not telecoms carriers, will further cement Jio Platforms' position as a consumer-tech company, brokerage Axis Capital said in a note to clients.

These "deals are just a start and we expect many such marquee deals in the next 1-2 years, as this route provides much needed capital and advanced technologies," the note added.

"Jio platform is also attracting global investors for a deal similar to Facebook. We continue to remain positive on RIL on back of net-debt reduction and an improvement in telecom competitive scenario," JM Financial said in a recent note, maintaining buy in the stock with a target price of 1,750.

Reliance last month reported a 39% decline in March quarter profit, hit by a sharp fall in oil prices and lower fuel demand. (With Agency Inputs)


