Reliance Industries today announced a ₹11,367 crore stake sale in digital unit Jio Platforms, a third deal in three weeks that will inject a combined ₹ 60,596.37 crore crore in the telecoms-to-energy group to help it pare debt.

The news announced before market hours today pushed RIL shares as much as 5% higher to ₹1,579, not far from its 52-week high of ₹1,617, hit in December. From its March 23 lows of ₹875.70, RIL shares are now up about 80%.

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is buying a 2.3% stake in Jio Platforms, the unit that houses Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm. The investment from Vista Equity Partners gives Jio Platforms an equity value of ₹4.91 trillion rupees and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion rupees, RIL said.

The deal follows Facebook picking up a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms on April 22 for ₹43,574 crore. Within days of that deal, Silver Lake bought a 1.15% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹5,665.75 crore.

The investments by Facebook, and private equity firms such as Vista and Silver Lake, which primarily fund tech platforms and not telecoms carriers, will further cement Jio Platforms' position as a consumer-tech company, brokerage Axis Capital said in a note to clients.

These "deals are just a start and we expect many such marquee deals in the next 1-2 years, as this route provides much needed capital and advanced technologies," the note added.

"Jio platform is also attracting global investors for a deal similar to Facebook. We continue to remain positive on RIL on back of net-debt reduction and an improvement in telecom competitive scenario," JM Financial said in a recent note, maintaining buy in the stock with a target price of ₹1,750.

Reliance last month reported a 39% decline in March quarter profit, hit by a sharp fall in oil prices and lower fuel demand. (With Agency Inputs)





