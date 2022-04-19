Jio Institute starts PGP admissions. Check how to apply and other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jio Institute started admissions for one-year full-time post graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Digital Media & Marketing Communications
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Jio Institute has started admissions for its one-year full-time post graduate programmes (PGP) in emerging areas of artificial intelligence & data science and digital media and marketing communications.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jio Institute has started admissions for its one-year full-time post graduate programmes (PGP) in emerging areas of artificial intelligence & data science and digital media and marketing communications.
The PGP in artificial intelligence and data science (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society, while the same in digital media and marketing communications (DM & MC) will seek to help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them.
The PGP in artificial intelligence and data science (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society, while the same in digital media and marketing communications (DM & MC) will seek to help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them.
The AI programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists and the digital media programme is designed for those who aspire to build a career in areas such as marketing communications, brand consulting, digital marketing, marketing analytics, and consumer research, an official statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prospective students applying for the AI & DS programme must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer science or IT or Mathematics or Statistics or Economics, while the DM & MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline.
For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50% or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of 1 July, 2022.
How to apply
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Applying to the post graduate programmes is a three-step process involving the submission of an online application along with requisite documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website www.jioinstitute.edu.in and payment of an application fee of ₹2,500, appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET).
The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on Quantitative Aptitude & Verbal Ability and a section on Writing Skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE test score.
The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and personal interview.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Jio Institute believes that all deserving candidates should have the opportunity to fulfil their higher education aspirations, despite financial or other challenges," the official statement read.
To provide opportunities to deserving candidates who may not have the means to pursue quality higher education, Jio Institute will also offer scholarships of up to 100% on the tuition fees.
Scholarships will be awarded based on the review of individual needs, as well as the Jio Institute’s commitment to access, inclusion, gender parity and diversity. A significant number of scholarships will be available for meritorious candidates, international candidates, specially-abled candidates, etc.