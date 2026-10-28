Jio IPO listing ceremony: Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani in tears as Anant Ambani shares Dhirubhai's inspirational journey

During the Jio IPO listing ceremony, Mukesh Ambani appeared tearful as Anant Ambani recalled his grandfather. Dhirubhai Ambani’s humble beginnings made the event even more special for the Ambani family. Anant traced the family’s dreams from Chorwad to Jamnagar and later to Jio.

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Anant Ambani spoke about a modest home in Chorwad, where a dream took shape. He remembered a young Dhirubhai working at a petrol pump in Aden. Anant said his grandfather had neither money nor connections.

Yet, Dhirubhai’s journey carried a powerful message about ambition. He showed that ordinary Indians could dare to dream beyond their circumstances.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Anant Ambani say about Dhirubhai Ambani at Jio’s IPO listing ceremony? ⌵ Anant recalled Dhirubhai’s humble beginnings in Chorwad and his work at a petrol pump in Aden, noting that he had neither money nor connections. He said Dhirubhai showed that an ordinary Indian could dream big. 2 Why did Mukesh Ambani become emotional during Jio’s listing ceremony? ⌵ Anant’s speech linked Dhirubhai’s beginnings with Mukesh Ambani’s ambitions for India and Jio’s digital vision. Mukesh appeared tearful as his son reflected on the family’s journey across generations. 3 How did Anant Ambani explain Jio’s impact on people’s lives? ⌵ He described Jio connecting people through online education, video calls with family, access to darshan and opportunities for creators. He also cited a soldier contacting family and a Mumbai doctor helping a patient in Rajasthan. 4 At what price did Jio shares open on their IPO debut? ⌵ Jio Platforms shares opened at ₹1,358, compared with the IPO issue price of ₹1,119 per share. That was a 21% premium to the issue price.

“He showed us that even an ordinary Indian could dare to dream an extraordinary dream.”

Anant then spoke about his father’s dream for India. He described Mukesh Ambani’s determination to ensure the country never lagged behind others.

He recalled how Jamnagar’s barren land became home to the world’s largest refinery. For Anant, this achievement showed how Indian efforts could attract global attention.

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The speech then moved towards a younger India and its digital dreams. Anant described the ambition of bringing internet access into every hand. He also spoke about connecting villages with the wider world.

That dream, he said, became Jio. He credited Isha Ambani with planting its seed. Akash Ambani then embraced that idea and made it his own dream.

Anant Ambani linked Jio’s name with blessings heard in everyday Indian conversations. He recalled expressions used by mothers, grandmothers and friends. Each carried affection, encouragement and wishes for a long life.

He then explained Jio’s importance through familiar stories of human connection. When schools closed, he said, education continued through digital access.

Another example involved a son living away from home. His mother guided his cooking through a video call. Looking at the vegetables, she could tell him when they were ready.

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Anant also mentioned receiving divine darshan without leaving home. He described a girl from a small town reaching millions through her phone. Such people, he noted, are now called influencers.

His speech included a soldier calling his family from thousands of miles away. Through that call, the soldier reassured his mother and daughter about his well-being.

Also Read | Ambani looks to defy gravity in debut after India-record Jio IPO

Anant also described a Mumbai doctor helping save a critically-ill patient in Pali, Rajasthan. He brought these different stories together through one shared connection: Jio.

As Anant recalled these dreams, Mukesh’s moist eyes added to the moment's emotion. The speech connected a grandfather’s beginnings with a father’s ambitions and another generation’s digital vision.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.