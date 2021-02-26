Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has launched new offers for its feature phone, JioPhone, users that will take the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator closer to its aim of 2G-mukt, or 2G-free, India, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The telco will offer a JioPhone device, two years of unlimited voice calls and two years of 2GB data every month for ₹1,999. The offer will be available across all Jio and Reliance Retail stores starting 1 March, the company said.

For similar benefits, Jio said, customers pay over twice the amount on other networks. It claimed to have upgraded over 100 million users to JioPhone and said the country still has 300 million mobile subscribers “trapped in the 2G era".

Reliance Jio, which started operations in September 2016, provides only 4G wireless service.

“To accelerate the 2G-mukt Bharat movement, Jio has launched yet another offer that keeps affordability at the core of it, making JioPhone and its services accessible to the 300 million feature phone users," the telco said.

Existing JioPhone users can also avail the offers at ₹749 with a validity of one year. They will get unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per month, Jio said.

The JioPhone offers could be the telco’s strategy to capture market share by signing up 2G/3G customers on other networks. Though Reliance Jio is India’s largest telco by market share, its net subscriber addition has been on a decline. It added only 478,917 users in December versus rival Bharti Airtel Ltd’s addition of 4.1 million.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) has been losing millions of 2G customers every month. It lost 5.7 million subscribers in December alone, the highest since March. With this, the telecom operator has lost 34.9 million customers during April-December.

According to the company data, Vi had 269.8 million subscribers as of 31 December, down from 271.8 million in the previous quarter. It had 109.7 million 4G users in Q3 versus 106.1 million in the September quarter, indicating that it has lost 2G customers.

