Jio launches voice-only plans from ₹147: How do prices compare with Airtel and Vi?

Reliance Jio has joined Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in introducing voice-only prepaid recharge plans, giving customers an alternative to conventional packs that bundle calling, messaging and mobile data. The move comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telecom operators to offer recharge options that do not include internet services, allowing customers to avoid paying for data they do not use.

Jio's voice-only prepaid offerings start at ₹147, which comes with a validity of 22 days. At the higher end, the company offers a ₹1,748 plan with a validity of 336 days.

Plan price Validity SMS benefit ₹ 147 22 days 300 ₹ 177 28 days 300 ₹ 196 30 days 300 ₹ 197 1 month 300 ₹ 448 84 days 1,000 ₹ 1,748 336 days 3,600

As the name suggests, these recharges provide unlimited voice calls but do not come with mobile data benefits. Although conventional prepaid packs with internet access and 5G connectivity remain popular, voice-only options could be a more economical choice for senior citizens, feature phone users, budget-conscious customers and those who use a secondary SIM primarily for calling.

How to recharge Jio voice-only prepaid plans Customers looking to subscribe to Jio's voice-only recharge packs can find them under the 'TRAI Mandated Packs' section on the company's recharge platform.

To access these plans, users need to visit the recharge section and look for the dedicated banner. All eligible voice-only options are listed there with a 'voice only plan' tag, making them easier to identify.

Those who require internet access occasionally can purchase separate data add-on packs. Jio offers options such as 3GB of data for ₹55, 6GB for ₹100 and 15GB for ₹195, among others. These data packs can be added to an existing voice-only recharge to access mobile internet services.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Which operator offers cheaper voice-only plans? Compared with Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Jio's voice-only recharge options are priced more competitively. The difference is particularly evident among lower-priced packs, especially those offering validity of around 28 to 30 days.

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Voice-only prepaid plans comparison: Jio vs Airtel vs Vi

Jio price Jio validity Jio SMS Airtel price Airtel validity Airtel SMS Vi price Vi validity Vi SMS ₹ 147 22 days 300 ₹ 185 28 days 300 ₹ 185 28 days 300 ₹ 177 28 days 300 ₹ 203 30 days 300 ₹ 203 30 days 300 ₹ 196 30 days 300 ₹ 206 1 month 300 ₹ 206 1 month 300 ₹ 197 1 month 300 — — — — — — ₹ 448 84 days 1,000 ₹ 469 84 days 900 ₹ 470 84 days 900 ₹ 1,748 336 days 3,600 ₹ 1,849 365 days 3,600 ₹ 1,849 365 days 3,600

This makes Jio an option worth considering for customers who want to maintain their mobile connections without spending on bundled internet services.

Who should consider buying Jio's voice-only plans? While these recharges may not suit everyone, they could be useful for customers whose mobile usage is largely limited to making and receiving calls.

For instance, people using feature phones or those who rarely access the internet on mobile devices may find these plans more practical. They could also benefit customers who want to keep a secondary SIM active for calls, banking-related OTPs and other essential services.

Similarly, people who rely primarily on Wi-Fi for internet connectivity may not need to pay extra for mobile data. These plans could also be a suitable option for elderly parents or family members who use their phones mainly for calling.

Are Jio's voice-only plans cheaper than regular prepaid recharges? Yes. Jio's voice-only offerings cost less than its conventional prepaid plans that combine unlimited calling, SMS and daily data benefits.

The telecom operator's entry-level regular prepaid recharge offering 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day starts at ₹239. This is considerably more expensive than its cheapest voice-only option, priced at ₹147.

Meanwhile, customers looking for higher daily data allowances can opt for Jio's regular prepaid packs offering 2GB of data per day. These plans start at ₹349 and come with validity periods of 28 days and above.