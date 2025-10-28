Jio tops race with 50 crore total subscribers, BSNL outpaces Airtel; Vi loses 7 lakh users: TRAI report

Conglomerate Reliance Industries' telco unit Jio maintained its lead among telecom providers in the country, adding over 2 lakh new wireless customers and 32.49 lakh mobile subscribers in September 2025, according to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report released on October 28.

The company's total subscriber base crossed 50 crore for the first time, at around 50.64 crore.

Reliance Jio took first place, adding 2,12,662 new wireline customers in September 2025, and 32,49,223 additional mobile subscribers in the month. Second on the list was state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), which added 5,24,014 additional mobile subscribers, but lost 3,110 wireline subs.

Bharti Airtel was third in terms of mobile subscribers with 4,37,717 additions, and second in wireline connections with 97,383 subs.

Vodafone Idea loses over 7 lakh mobile subs Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 3,125 wireline subs, and 7,44,333 mobile subscriptions. Further, state-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) and Reliance Communications also continued to lose mobile subscribers — 56,928 and 13, respectively.

Overall, India recorded a total of 68.91 crore telecom subscribers as of September 30, 2025, data for the month showed.

Private telecom players hold over 90% market share Notably, as of September 30, 2025, private providers hold 92.10 per cent of the market share, compared to public providers BSNL and MTNL, who together hold market share of 7.90 per cent.

The number of wireless phone subscribers in India has increased from 117.80 crore in August 2025, to 118.23 crore till September 2025, a 0.36 per cent growth month-on-month (MoM). Of this, increase in urban areas was up 0.34 per cent, at 64.74 crore in September from 64.52 crore in August, this year; and in rural areas, MoM growth was at 0.39 per cent at 53.48 crore, from 53.27 crore, respectively.

Broadband subs grow 0.61%, check who is top 5 In terms of broadband subscribers, the TRAI report noted that in the month, the total number increased from 98.95 crore in August 2025 to 99.56 crore till September 2025, an increase of 0.61 per cent MoM.

Reliance Jio with 50.57 crore subs, followed by Bharti Airtel with 31 crore, Vodafone Idea with 12.77 crore, BSNL with 3.47 crore, and Atria Convergence Technologies with 23 lakh subscribers, as per the data.

Top five broadband players held 98.5 per cent share of the total market in September 2025, according to the report.