Jio Leasing Services invests ₹67.50 crore in Reliance International Leasing

New Delhi:Jio Leasing Services Limited (JLSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, on Tuesday said it has invested ₹67.50 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited.

It has invested ₹6,75,00,000, 8.1 per cent cumulative optionally convertible preference shares of ₹10 each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited (RILIL) (a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited), for cash at par, aggregating ₹67.50 crore, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is made to fund the business operations of RILIL, it said.