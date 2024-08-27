Jio Leasing Services invests ₹67.50 crore in Reliance International Leasing

The investment is made to fund the business operations of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited

PTI
Published27 Aug 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Jio Leasing Services Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.
Jio Leasing Services Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.

New Delhi:Jio Leasing Services Limited (JLSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, on Tuesday said it has invested 67.50 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited.

Also Read | Jio Financial Services unveils JioFinance app in beta version; check details

It has invested 6,75,00,000, 8.1 per cent cumulative optionally convertible preference shares of 10 each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited (RILIL) (a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited), for cash at par, aggregating 67.50 crore, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Reliance job cut: Anupam Mittal finds it ‘alarming’

The investment is made to fund the business operations of RILIL, it said.

The investment is a related party transaction and is on an arm's length basis, it added.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:51 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsJio Leasing Services invests ₹67.50 crore in Reliance International Leasing

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue