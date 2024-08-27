Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Jio Leasing Services invests 67.50 crore in Reliance International Leasing

Jio Leasing Services invests ₹67.50 crore in Reliance International Leasing

PTI

The investment is made to fund the business operations of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited

Jio Leasing Services Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.

New Delhi:Jio Leasing Services Limited (JLSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, on Tuesday said it has invested 67.50 crore in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited.

It has invested 6,75,00,000, 8.1 per cent cumulative optionally convertible preference shares of 10 each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Limited (RILIL) (a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited), for cash at par, aggregating 67.50 crore, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is made to fund the business operations of RILIL, it said.

The investment is a related party transaction and is on an arm's length basis, it added.

