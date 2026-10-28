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Jio nears global telecom top five by market cap; monetization in focus

Jatin Grover
4 min read28 Oct 2026, 06:35 PM IST
The test that Jio faces is turning its premium valuation into sustainable earnings growth and higher returns on capital.
The test that Jio faces is turning its premium valuation into sustainable earnings growth and higher returns on capital.(PTI)
Summary

Jio’s $137 billion valuation approaches those of global telecom giants despite a far smaller revenue base, putting the spotlight on earnings growth and returns on capital.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Jio Platforms Ltd’s stock-market debut has put it among the world’s most valuable listed telecom companies, alongside Bharti Airtel Ltd. But with a market capitalization of about $137 billion (about 13 trillion) and annual revenue of just $15.5 billion ( 1.47 trillion) Jio faces a key test: turning its premium valuation into sustainable earnings growth and higher returns on capital.

New Delhi: Jio Platforms Ltd’s stock-market debut has put it among the world’s most valuable listed telecom companies, alongside Bharti Airtel Ltd. But with a market capitalization of about $137 billion (about 13 trillion) and annual revenue of just $15.5 billion ( 1.47 trillion) Jio faces a key test: turning its premium valuation into sustainable earnings growth and higher returns on capital.

Jio’s shares posted strong listing gains on Wednesday, closing at 1,417.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, 26.7% above the issue price of 1,119. The focus now shifts to monetization and growth beyond mobile connectivity.

Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), houses its telecom, digital applications and technology businesses, including Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s largest telecom service provider. Telecom accounts for about 88% of its revenue.

At debut, Jio’s valuation approached those of Germany-based Deutsche Telekom, at $134.1 billion, and US-based AT&T, at $141.1 billion, according to Investing.com data. China Mobile leads the industry at about $221 billion.

Also Read | Private ISPs may connect last mile in BharatNet as users lag

But their revenue bases are vastly different. Jio reported revenue from operations of 1.47 trillion ($15.5 billion) in fiscal 2026 (FY26), compared with Deutsche Telekom’s €115.6 billion ($133 billion) in calendar 2025 and AT&T’s $125.6 billion that year.

“The reason why Jio is getting such valuations at par with global players is because the market is looking at future prospects and Jio’s positioning as a technology company,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, a securities broking company registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

“At a time when Europe and many western markets are seeing a saturation in terms of data consumption, India has a huge scope. However, to deliver shareholder returns and improve revenues, Jio will have to look at tariff hikes, expansion in other markets like the global players and value-added technology products,” Bathini said.

Jio’s rapid expansion in wireless and home broadband has also supported its valuation. With more than 533 million users at the end of June, it is the world’s second-largest telecom operator in a single country, behind China Mobile, which had about 1.01 billion mobile users. Bharti Airtel had 492 million users in India.

Yet Airtel generates higher returns on its capital. Its return on capital employed stood at 19% in FY26, against Jio’s 10.8%. Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu) was 215.6 a month in the June quarter, compared with Airtel’s 264.

Beyond connectivity

Telecom operators worldwide are seeking growth beyond mobile services, looking to monetise investments in 5G, broadband, enterprise services and artificial intelligence (AI).

At Wednesday’s listing ceremony, Jio Platforms managing director Akash Ambani said the company would focus on AI, cloud computing, connected devices and space-based connectivity in its next decade. “In our first ten years, we democratised data, bringing hundreds of millions into digital life. In our next ten, we want to democratise every technology that can transform Indian lives: AI, Cloud, Connected devices, Connectivity even from space, and Digital services not yet imagined,” Ambani said.

China Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are pursuing similar strategies. China Mobile is investing in cloud computing, AI and enterprise digital services; Verizon is expanding broadband and using its network infrastructure to support AI workloads; and AT&T is growing its fibre broadband business and bundling it with wireless services.

Also Read | Telcos seek shift from manual drive tests to AI-led quality checks

Satellite connectivity is adding to the competition. Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starlink is expanding its direct-to-device ambitions while exploring a broader mobile service that could compete with established wireless operators.

“JPL (Jio Platforms Ltd) has evolved from a telecom operator into a monetization-led digital platform. Backed by an integrated technology stack, Jio is building a scalable, differentiated digital infra ecosystem, with long-term earnings visibility,” said Prashant Biyani, vice president institutional equity research at Elara Capital, in a note dated 28 October.

While mobility will remain the primary driver of revenue and profitability, Biyani expects digital services, which contribute only 12% of revenue, to become an important growth driver.

Elara Capital expects Jio Platforms’ revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during FY26-29E. It forecasts an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) CAGR of 16% and net profit CAGR of 23% over the same period.

Analysts’ optimism also reflects India’s relatively low digital-services penetration, estimated at 18-40% depending on the category, compared with 70% in China and the US.

Tariffs hold the key

Higher tariffs will be crucial to improving monetization. Analysts expect telecom operators to raise tariffs by 12-15% in the second half of the current financial year.

Other growth drivers include migration from 2G to 4G and 5G, upgrades from prepaid to postpaid, premiumization, rising data consumption and bundled digital services. Elara Capital expects Jio’s Arpu to reach 257 in FY29, up from 215.6 in the June quarter.

Also Read | C-Dot aims to end reliance on govt grants in two years

For investors, Jio’s challenge is to convert its vast subscriber base and technology ambitions into higher revenue per user, stronger earnings and better returns on capital. Its valuation may reflect expectations of future growth; sustaining it will depend on execution.

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Meet the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and Read more

regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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HomeCompaniesNewsJio nears global telecom top five by market cap; monetization in focus

Jio nears global telecom top five by market cap; monetization in focus

Jatin Grover
4 min read28 Oct 2026, 06:35 PM IST
The test that Jio faces is turning its premium valuation into sustainable earnings growth and higher returns on capital.
The test that Jio faces is turning its premium valuation into sustainable earnings growth and higher returns on capital.(PTI)
Summary

Jio’s $137 billion valuation approaches those of global telecom giants despite a far smaller revenue base, putting the spotlight on earnings growth and returns on capital.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Jio Platforms Ltd’s stock-market debut has put it among the world’s most valuable listed telecom companies, alongside Bharti Airtel Ltd. But with a market capitalization of about $137 billion (about 13 trillion) and annual revenue of just $15.5 billion ( 1.47 trillion) Jio faces a key test: turning its premium valuation into sustainable earnings growth and higher returns on capital.

New Delhi: Jio Platforms Ltd’s stock-market debut has put it among the world’s most valuable listed telecom companies, alongside Bharti Airtel Ltd. But with a market capitalization of about $137 billion (about 13 trillion) and annual revenue of just $15.5 billion ( 1.47 trillion) Jio faces a key test: turning its premium valuation into sustainable earnings growth and higher returns on capital.

Jio’s shares posted strong listing gains on Wednesday, closing at 1,417.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, 26.7% above the issue price of 1,119. The focus now shifts to monetization and growth beyond mobile connectivity.

Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), houses its telecom, digital applications and technology businesses, including Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s largest telecom service provider. Telecom accounts for about 88% of its revenue.

At debut, Jio’s valuation approached those of Germany-based Deutsche Telekom, at $134.1 billion, and US-based AT&T, at $141.1 billion, according to Investing.com data. China Mobile leads the industry at about $221 billion.

Also Read | Private ISPs may connect last mile in BharatNet as users lag

But their revenue bases are vastly different. Jio reported revenue from operations of 1.47 trillion ($15.5 billion) in fiscal 2026 (FY26), compared with Deutsche Telekom’s €115.6 billion ($133 billion) in calendar 2025 and AT&T’s $125.6 billion that year.

“The reason why Jio is getting such valuations at par with global players is because the market is looking at future prospects and Jio’s positioning as a technology company,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, a securities broking company registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

“At a time when Europe and many western markets are seeing a saturation in terms of data consumption, India has a huge scope. However, to deliver shareholder returns and improve revenues, Jio will have to look at tariff hikes, expansion in other markets like the global players and value-added technology products,” Bathini said.

Jio’s rapid expansion in wireless and home broadband has also supported its valuation. With more than 533 million users at the end of June, it is the world’s second-largest telecom operator in a single country, behind China Mobile, which had about 1.01 billion mobile users. Bharti Airtel had 492 million users in India.

Yet Airtel generates higher returns on its capital. Its return on capital employed stood at 19% in FY26, against Jio’s 10.8%. Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu) was 215.6 a month in the June quarter, compared with Airtel’s 264.

Beyond connectivity

Telecom operators worldwide are seeking growth beyond mobile services, looking to monetise investments in 5G, broadband, enterprise services and artificial intelligence (AI).

At Wednesday’s listing ceremony, Jio Platforms managing director Akash Ambani said the company would focus on AI, cloud computing, connected devices and space-based connectivity in its next decade. “In our first ten years, we democratised data, bringing hundreds of millions into digital life. In our next ten, we want to democratise every technology that can transform Indian lives: AI, Cloud, Connected devices, Connectivity even from space, and Digital services not yet imagined,” Ambani said.

China Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are pursuing similar strategies. China Mobile is investing in cloud computing, AI and enterprise digital services; Verizon is expanding broadband and using its network infrastructure to support AI workloads; and AT&T is growing its fibre broadband business and bundling it with wireless services.

Also Read | Telcos seek shift from manual drive tests to AI-led quality checks

Satellite connectivity is adding to the competition. Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starlink is expanding its direct-to-device ambitions while exploring a broader mobile service that could compete with established wireless operators.

“JPL (Jio Platforms Ltd) has evolved from a telecom operator into a monetization-led digital platform. Backed by an integrated technology stack, Jio is building a scalable, differentiated digital infra ecosystem, with long-term earnings visibility,” said Prashant Biyani, vice president institutional equity research at Elara Capital, in a note dated 28 October.

While mobility will remain the primary driver of revenue and profitability, Biyani expects digital services, which contribute only 12% of revenue, to become an important growth driver.

Elara Capital expects Jio Platforms’ revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during FY26-29E. It forecasts an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) CAGR of 16% and net profit CAGR of 23% over the same period.

Analysts’ optimism also reflects India’s relatively low digital-services penetration, estimated at 18-40% depending on the category, compared with 70% in China and the US.

Tariffs hold the key

Higher tariffs will be crucial to improving monetization. Analysts expect telecom operators to raise tariffs by 12-15% in the second half of the current financial year.

Other growth drivers include migration from 2G to 4G and 5G, upgrades from prepaid to postpaid, premiumization, rising data consumption and bundled digital services. Elara Capital expects Jio’s Arpu to reach 257 in FY29, up from 215.6 in the June quarter.

Also Read | C-Dot aims to end reliance on govt grants in two years

For investors, Jio’s challenge is to convert its vast subscriber base and technology ambitions into higher revenue per user, stronger earnings and better returns on capital. Its valuation may reflect expectations of future growth; sustaining it will depend on execution.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and Read more

regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsJio nears global telecom top five by market cap; monetization in focus
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