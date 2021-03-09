Jio offers bundled solutions for 50 million small, medium businesses

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Tuesday launched offers comprising broadband plans, voice calls, video conferencing applications and other digital solutions for micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs).

With this, the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator claims to make the offers at one-tenth of the existing prices in the market. Jio will collaborate with partners to offer simple digital solutions at no additional cost. It aims to capture 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises in India through the new plans.

The offers will include fibre connectivity that enables voice and data services, digital solutions that help enterprises grow their businesses and improve their competitiveness among larger firms, Jio said.

“Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the know how to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they (MSMBs) are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently," said Akash Ambani, director, Reliance Jio.

The company is providing connectivity, productivity and automation tools for less than one-tenth of the current cost of ₹15,000-20,000 that these businesses shell out every month, Akash Ambani said.

Jio has announced seven bundled plans starting ₹901 per month, which includes unlimited fibre broadband connectivity with upload and download speeds of 100Mbps (megabits per second). The cheapest plan also provides one connection for calls anywhere in India.

At ₹10,001, Jio’s most expensive plan offers 1Gbps (gigabits per second) broadband speed, eight lines of voice calls and 25 licenses of Microsoft Office apps, JioMeet, Microsoft Teams and other devices.

The other bundled plans cost ₹1,201, ₹2,001, ₹3,001, ₹5,001 and ₹7,001.

Jio claimed that its digital solutions on offer do not require an operator’s assistance. Customers will get advisors who would guide businesses to select plans and solutions that suits them.

