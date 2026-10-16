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Jio parent Reliance Industries breaks silence on Starlink row: 'We have never feared competition’

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated16 Oct 2026, 08:47 AM IST
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Reliance Says It Welcomes Starlink Competition in Satellite Communications
Reliance Says It Welcomes Starlink Competition in Satellite Communications
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Amid the Starlink controversy, Reliance Industries issued a fresh statement on Friday saying that it has never feared competition. “We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best.”

In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record, the company said in a statement

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“Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances.”

The company also pointed out that at Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world.

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“We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land.”

This comes days after Elon Musk targeted Jio and Airtel, alleging that they have vested interests in blocking Starlink's entry in India.

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Also Read | Sunil Mittal Says Airtel Ahead Of Starlink In India’s Satellite Approval Queue

What did Elon Musk say?

In a post on X, Musk had said, "The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense. On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole."

He claimed that greater competition could reduce the profits of existing players but said it would not necessarily threaten their business.

"The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business," he wrote.

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Musk had earlier alleged monopolistic practices in the Indian telecommunications landscape and questioned regulatory barriers faced by Starlink's commercial rollout.

Also Read | Ukraine's Starlink restrictions: Why is ‘Starshield’ important in battlefield

"Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realising that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?" Musk posted.

Meanwhile, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that there was no question of allowing any monopoly in satellite communications and that three parties are in line for final approval for commercial licences.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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