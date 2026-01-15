Jio Plaforms Q3 preview: Monetization in focus as 5G buildout eases, Arpu gains steady
Analysts expect modest revenue growth, steady subscriber additions and incremental Arpu improvement in a consolidation quarter ahead of a potential 2026 listing
NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm is entering a transition phase, shifting from heavy network expansion to a focus on monetisation and cash flow generation. As its parent Jio Platforms prepares for a potential mid-2026 listing, analysts see the December quarter (Q3FY26) as a period of consolidation—marked by steady subscriber additions, incremental average revenue per user improvement, and the gradual rollout of paid 5G use cases, led by fixed wireless access (FWA).