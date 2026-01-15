Subscriber growth

Average revenue per user (Arpu) is expected to see a modest, organic rise driven by higher data usage and a favourable subscriber mix as more users migrate from 2G to 4G/5G and upgrade to higher data tiers. In the absence of any headline tariff intervention, Arpu for the December quarter is projected to grow by 0.6-1.0% sequentially to ₹213.5 for Reliance Jio.