Jio Platforms breaks into global top 20 in latest WIPO patents rankings; climbs 320 places on coveted chart

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Jio Platforms, the technology arm of Reliance Industries, has entered into the global top 20 in the latest Patent Co-operation Treaty (PCT) rankings released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) recently, a release said on Sunday.

Jio Platforms (JPL) climbed 320 places on the list for the year 2025, making it one of the fastest-rising innovators globally and securing it a place among an elite group of global technology leaders, including Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm, LG, Panasonic, Nokia, Google, Apple and Microsoft.

With this, JPL has become the only Indian technology innovator to break into the Global Top-20 coveted list.

The report ranks top PCT applicants based on published data, Jio said in the release.

Jio's patent portfolio focuses sharply on next-generation digital technologies, including 5G, 5G advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence, AI-native networks, cloud-native platforms, intelligent automation, radio access, core network software, edge intelligence, fixed wireless access, network slicing and digital services infrastructure.

Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms noted that the rise of JPL to the global top 20 in the WIPO PCT rankings reflects years of efforts towards transformation into a deep-tech company.

"It demonstrates the velocity of innovation at Jio across multiple advanced technologies, which will continue to grow in the coming years. I would like to dedicate this achievement to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which envisages India to become a creator, owner and exporter of technology to the world," he further said.

He added: "We are proud to contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global deep-tech powerhouse."

Jio's 320-rank jump to the 20th place comes in a year when global PCT filings grew by less than one per cent globally.

"The WIPO ranking is an important external recognition of Jio Platforms' R&D productivity and intellectual property depth," the company release said, adding it firmly places India-origin innovation in the global technology creation landscape across multiple advanced technologies.