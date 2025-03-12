Reliance-owned Jio Platforms (JPL) has partnered with Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India, in an expansion of its broadband services, the company said on March 12.

The collaboration seeks to leverage Jio's extensive mobile network and Starlink's satellite technology to ensure reliable internet access, including in rural areas, the statement added. The deal is subject to SpaceX gaining approval from Indian authorities to sell Starlink in the country, it said.

Notably, this announcement follows Bharti Airtel on March 11 stating that has signed an agreement with SpaceX to bring high-speed satellite internet service Starlink to India.

About the Jio-Starlink Agreement: What Does it Offer? According to Jio, the agreement will enable the company and SpaceX to "explore how Starlink can extend Jio's offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses. For Starlink, Jio will make its solutions available at its retail outlets and online stores.

The companies hope to leverage Jio’s position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink’s position as the world’s leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to extend servies to even rural and remote areas of India, it added.

As part of the deal, Jio offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets, online stores, and establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation.

How Will This Deal Help Jio Customers? Jio added that the agreement with SpaceX will ensure “reliable internet is fully accessible to all enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India”.

It also noted that Starlink's high speed internet will compliment JioAirFiber and JioFiber to reach affordable services the most challenging of locations in a quick and affordable manner.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO at Reliance Jio said that the deal would ensure that “every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband”.

“Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country,” he added.

On its part, SpaceX's President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, said the company looks forward to working with Jio and to get authorisation from the government to provide “more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services”. What is Starlink network? As per its official website, the Starlink network is the world's first and largest satellite internet provider. It uses Earth's lower orbit to deliver broadband (Wi-Fi) internet to customers. People can use it to support streaming, online gaming, video calling, etc., by tapping into the satellite network through their Starlink equipment.

Billionaire founder Elon Musk's space tech startup SpaceX owns and controls Starlink's operations worldwide. However, the final launch of the Starlink service in India will depend on the necessary regulatory approval from telecom authorities.

Bharti Airtel's Agreement with SpaceX In an exchange filing on the BSE on March 11, Bharti Airtel said Starlink would sell its services in India and explore opportunities to collaborate with Airtel's existing telecom infrastructure. The deal gives SpaceX, the owner of Starlink, the right to sell Starlink in India, provided they get regulatory approval from the authorities.