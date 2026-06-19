Jio eyes $230 billion global opportunity with 5G, feature phone tech

Jio Platforms Ltd is looking to take its homegrown telecom technology beyond India, targeting a $230 billion global market opportunity across 5G networks, fixed wireless access (FWA) and its feature phone operating system, according to its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

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The company plans to work with international telecom operators through partnerships, technology licensing and managed services arrangements, while also being open to strategic greenfield deployments where needed.

The largest is a $145 billion market for fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband, followed by a $70 billion opportunity linked to the global rollout of 5G networks, where Jio can bring in its own 5G stack.

Jio Platforms has also identified a $15 billion opportunity from the potential migration of users who remain on 2G services, where it can provide its operating system.

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“As of December 2025, ninety-five countries, together accounting for approximately 664 million households, continue to report fixed broadband penetration levels below 50%, with only around 132 million households connected,” Jio said in its DRHP.

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It added that a managed services framework for the FWA stack can enable Jio to make a low-friction entry into international markets by providing full-stack FWA connectivity solutions, spanning hardware and software, to global digital connectivity providers.

Along with its 5G FWA service, Jio is also hopeful about an export opportunity for unlicensed band radio (UBR)-based FWA to help operators expand broadband coverage more quickly and at lower cost.

On the global 5G opportunity, Jio said about 2.3 billion consumers are served by operators that have yet to commercially launch 5G. The company plans to market its end-to-end 5G technology stack, including network software and operational systems, to telecom operators seeking to upgrade their networks.

As of March 2026, the company had 268.5 million 5G subscribers, making it the largest 5G operator outside China by customer base. Its JioAirFiber service had 12.9 million users, making it one of the world's largest fixed wireless access deployments outside China.

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Tapping the 2G-to-4G shift With regard to 2G-to-4G/5 G migrations worldwide, Jio said that 729 million customers continue to use 2G handsets despite having near-universal access to 4G (and even 5G in major countries) as of December 2025.

The company already offers JioBharat 4G feature phones in India that run its own JioBharat OS. The same was launched by Jio to migrate 2G users in the country to 4G at a lower cost.

“The addressable market for Jio would be a portion of this revenue for offering the OS and platform to enable this transition, while the hardware revenue would be retained by the hardware OEM,” it said.

Beyond one-time device revenue as an OS provider, additional monetisation avenues for Jio would include licensing device reference designs, monetising embedded media and digital services platforms, and participating in other ongoing revenue streams with digital connectivity providers, the company added.

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“It is a prudent move from Jio to monetise its feature phone tech through licensing, without participating directly. There are many countries where there is a huge gap, and at affordable rates, the JioBharat OS can help the transition from 2G,” said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc, a technology analytics, research & consulting firm.

According to Kawoosa, however, the company is expected to face strong global competition for its 5G stack from market incumbents such as Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson.

About the Author Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting expe...Read More ✕ Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.



A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.



Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.



He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.