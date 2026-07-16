Earnings Preview: Ahead of IPO, Jio Platforms to see steady Q1 growth on subscriber gains

Jio Platforms is heading into its first earnings report since filing for a potential blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) with a familiar telecom problem: how to keep growth moving without raising prices.
The digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to report steady growth for the April-June quarter, helped by subscriber additions, higher data consumption, home broadband expansion and two extra billing days versus the previous quarter. The performance will test whether Jio can continue to lift revenue through volume and premiumization while waiting for its next tariff hike.
Jio Platforms will report its first-quarter FY27 (Q1FY27) earnings on 17 July, alongside parent Reliance Industries.
“We estimate Jio Platform’s revenue rose 3% q-q (quarter-on-quarter) and 13% y-y (year-on-year) to ₹39,600 crore in 1QFY27F, driven by robust net additions of 8 million subscribers in the quarter, with the total subscriber base likely rose to 532.4 million from 524.4 million at the end of 4QFY26,” said analysts at brokerage house Nomura in a note dated 7 July.