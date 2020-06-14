Jio Platforms Ltd emerges as biggest private equity magnet

The digital services subsidiary of Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) sold 22.38% stake worth ₹1.04 trillion ($13,7 billion) to 10 global investors in a span of eight weeks—the largest continuous fundraise by any company in the world. Of this, at least ₹60,753.36 crore came in the form of PE investments from eight marquee global investors. This is by far the largest known PE investment in a single company in India so far.