Jio Platforms set for steady Q2 growth; tariff hikes remain in focus

“While Bharti withdrew its low-value plans, there was no follow up by other players and we are still awaiting tariff increase by the sector,” analysts at Emkay wrote in a note dated 6 October.

In the July-September quarter, Jio is expected to post nearly 2% quarter-on-quarter Arpu growth to ₹219.5, according to average estimates from four brokerage firms. Analysts expect the ₹300 Jio Prime membership fee introduced in August, which protects users from tariff hikes until 5 September 2027, to provide additional revenue support in the interim.

“With recent postpaid tariff hikes by Bharti, JPL’s (Jio Platforms’) listing, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) being close to securing a debt raise, we believe smartphone tariff hikes are imminent. We model a 15% smartphone tariff hike in March 2027,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a note dated 28 October.

When the company reports its earnings, investors will be watching closely for guidance on the next headline tariff hike. Operators have so far relied on 2G-to-4G and 4G-to-5G upgrades, higher postpaid additions, and rising data usage to sustain growth without major pricing action. However, rising smartphone prices could temper handset upgrades and weaken this premiumisation trend.