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Jio Platforms set for steady Q2 growth; tariff hikes remain in focus

Jatin Grover
3 min read29 Oct 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Jio is expected to have added eight million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total subscriber base to 541.3 million.
Jio is expected to have added eight million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total subscriber base to 541.3 million.(AFP)
Summary

Two days after its public-market debut, Jio Platforms faces a crucial quarterly test as limited Arpu growth leaves investors seeking clarity on future price increases.

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Jio Platforms Ltd is set to announce its July-September quarter earnings on Friday, just two days after its stellar public-market debut. The company is expected to report stable earnings for the quarter on the back of continued subscriber additions, traction in the home broadband segment, and growth in digital services, according to analysts.

The performance will test the growth potential of Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu), which is expected to remain limited as the company has refrained from raising tariffs, unlike rival Bharti Airtel, which recently discontinued its entry-level 299 plan and increased postpaid tariffs.

Jio Platforms Ltd is set to announce its July-September quarter earnings on Friday, just two days after its stellar public-market debut. The company is expected to report stable earnings for the quarter on the back of continued subscriber additions, traction in the home broadband segment, and growth in digital services, according to analysts.

The performance will test the growth potential of Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu), which is expected to remain limited as the company has refrained from raising tariffs, unlike rival Bharti Airtel, which recently discontinued its entry-level 299 plan and increased postpaid tariffs.

“While Bharti withdrew its low-value plans, there was no follow up by other players and we are still awaiting tariff increase by the sector,” analysts at Emkay wrote in a note dated 6 October.

In the July-September quarter, Jio is expected to post nearly 2% quarter-on-quarter Arpu growth to 219.5, according to average estimates from four brokerage firms. Analysts expect the 300 Jio Prime membership fee introduced in August, which protects users from tariff hikes until 5 September 2027, to provide additional revenue support in the interim.

“With recent postpaid tariff hikes by Bharti, JPL’s (Jio Platforms’) listing, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) being close to securing a debt raise, we believe smartphone tariff hikes are imminent. We model a 15% smartphone tariff hike in March 2027,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a note dated 28 October.

When the company reports its earnings, investors will be watching closely for guidance on the next headline tariff hike. Operators have so far relied on 2G-to-4G and 4G-to-5G upgrades, higher postpaid additions, and rising data usage to sustain growth without major pricing action. However, rising smartphone prices could temper handset upgrades and weaken this premiumisation trend.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani’s telecom quest: losing Infocomm to listing Jio

Analysts, however, expect the 300 Jio Prime membership fee introduced in August, which protects users from tariff hikes until 5 September 2027, to help lift the company’s revenue.

“We estimate Jio Platforms’ revenue rose 3% quarter-on-quarter and 11% year-on-year to 40,400 crore in Q2FY27, driven by robust net additions of eight million subscribers in the quarter, with the total subscriber base likely rising to 541.3 million from 533.3 million as of the end of Q1FY27,” analysts at brokerage house Nomura wrote in a note dated 3 October.

Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), houses the conglomerate’s telecom, digital applications and technology businesses, including Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s largest telecom service provider. The company made its debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at 1,358 per share, 21.4% above the issue of 1,119. The shares extended their gains and closed at 1,417.50 on the NSE on the first day of trading.

Telecom accounts for about 88% of the company’s revenue, but analysts expect digital services, including cloud, enterprise communications, internet of things, and managed services to become an important growth driver for Jio going forward.

Q1 performance

In the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), Jio reported 9.2% year-on-year growth in net profit to 7,764 crore. However, profit fell 2.15% sequentially due to higher finance costs and depreciation expenses during the quarter as 5G network assets became operational.

Revenue from operations rose 2.4% quarter-on-quarter and 12% year-on-year to 39,173 crore. Jio said the revenue growth was driven by continued subscriber addition, organic Arpu growth, and growth in digital services.

At 11:20 am IST on Thursday, shares of Jio Platforms were up 1.3% at 1,435.60 on the NSE.

Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening
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Meet the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and Read more

regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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HomeCompaniesNewsJio Platforms set for steady Q2 growth; tariff hikes remain in focus

Jio Platforms set for steady Q2 growth; tariff hikes remain in focus

Jatin Grover
3 min read29 Oct 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Jio is expected to have added eight million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total subscriber base to 541.3 million.
Jio is expected to have added eight million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total subscriber base to 541.3 million.(AFP)
Summary

Two days after its public-market debut, Jio Platforms faces a crucial quarterly test as limited Arpu growth leaves investors seeking clarity on future price increases.

Gift this article

Jio Platforms Ltd is set to announce its July-September quarter earnings on Friday, just two days after its stellar public-market debut. The company is expected to report stable earnings for the quarter on the back of continued subscriber additions, traction in the home broadband segment, and growth in digital services, according to analysts.

The performance will test the growth potential of Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu), which is expected to remain limited as the company has refrained from raising tariffs, unlike rival Bharti Airtel, which recently discontinued its entry-level 299 plan and increased postpaid tariffs.

Jio Platforms Ltd is set to announce its July-September quarter earnings on Friday, just two days after its stellar public-market debut. The company is expected to report stable earnings for the quarter on the back of continued subscriber additions, traction in the home broadband segment, and growth in digital services, according to analysts.

The performance will test the growth potential of Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu), which is expected to remain limited as the company has refrained from raising tariffs, unlike rival Bharti Airtel, which recently discontinued its entry-level 299 plan and increased postpaid tariffs.

“While Bharti withdrew its low-value plans, there was no follow up by other players and we are still awaiting tariff increase by the sector,” analysts at Emkay wrote in a note dated 6 October.

In the July-September quarter, Jio is expected to post nearly 2% quarter-on-quarter Arpu growth to 219.5, according to average estimates from four brokerage firms. Analysts expect the 300 Jio Prime membership fee introduced in August, which protects users from tariff hikes until 5 September 2027, to provide additional revenue support in the interim.

“With recent postpaid tariff hikes by Bharti, JPL’s (Jio Platforms’) listing, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) being close to securing a debt raise, we believe smartphone tariff hikes are imminent. We model a 15% smartphone tariff hike in March 2027,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a note dated 28 October.

When the company reports its earnings, investors will be watching closely for guidance on the next headline tariff hike. Operators have so far relied on 2G-to-4G and 4G-to-5G upgrades, higher postpaid additions, and rising data usage to sustain growth without major pricing action. However, rising smartphone prices could temper handset upgrades and weaken this premiumisation trend.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani’s telecom quest: losing Infocomm to listing Jio

Analysts, however, expect the 300 Jio Prime membership fee introduced in August, which protects users from tariff hikes until 5 September 2027, to help lift the company’s revenue.

“We estimate Jio Platforms’ revenue rose 3% quarter-on-quarter and 11% year-on-year to 40,400 crore in Q2FY27, driven by robust net additions of eight million subscribers in the quarter, with the total subscriber base likely rising to 541.3 million from 533.3 million as of the end of Q1FY27,” analysts at brokerage house Nomura wrote in a note dated 3 October.

Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), houses the conglomerate’s telecom, digital applications and technology businesses, including Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s largest telecom service provider. The company made its debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at 1,358 per share, 21.4% above the issue of 1,119. The shares extended their gains and closed at 1,417.50 on the NSE on the first day of trading.

Telecom accounts for about 88% of the company’s revenue, but analysts expect digital services, including cloud, enterprise communications, internet of things, and managed services to become an important growth driver for Jio going forward.

Q1 performance

In the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), Jio reported 9.2% year-on-year growth in net profit to 7,764 crore. However, profit fell 2.15% sequentially due to higher finance costs and depreciation expenses during the quarter as 5G network assets became operational.

Revenue from operations rose 2.4% quarter-on-quarter and 12% year-on-year to 39,173 crore. Jio said the revenue growth was driven by continued subscriber addition, organic Arpu growth, and growth in digital services.

At 11:20 am IST on Thursday, shares of Jio Platforms were up 1.3% at 1,435.60 on the NSE.

Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and Read more

regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Read Less
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
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