Jio Platforms set for steady Q2 growth; tariff hikes remain in focus

Jio Platforms Ltd is set to announce its July-September quarter earnings on Friday, just two days after its stellar public-market debut. The company is expected to report stable earnings for the quarter on the back of continued subscriber additions, traction in the home broadband segment, and growth in digital services, according to analysts.

The performance will test the growth potential of Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu), which is expected to remain limited as the company has refrained from raising tariffs, unlike rival Bharti Airtel, which recently discontinued its entry-level ₹299 plan and increased postpaid tariffs.