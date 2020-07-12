Jio Platforms raises 1.18 lakh cr so far: Here's how the cheques poured in

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Ltd. announced on Sunday that world's leading wireless technology innovator Qualcomm is committed to invest up to ₹730 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.15% stake in it. With this investment, the mega telco has so far raised ₹1.18 lakh crore and sold 25.24% stake.

Here's everything you need to know about the company's fundraising journey so far:

1) On 22 April, social media giant Facebook on Wednesday announced investment of ₹43,574 crore into Jio Platforms, the investment will translate into a 9.99 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms, the largest FDI in the Indian tech sector.

2) On 8 May, US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy a 2.32 per cent stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's digital unit for ₹11,367 crore.

3) Silver Lake, one of the world's largest tech investors, agreed to invest ₹5,655.75 crore to buy a 1.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

4) On 17 May, General Atlantic, the US investment firm that helped fund Airbnb Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc, has picked up 1.34 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for ₹6,598.38 crore.

View Full Image Breakup of the Jio stake sales so far





5) In May, Reliance Industries had announced sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to the US-based private equity giant KKR for ₹11,367 crore.

6) On 5 June, Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, will invest ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms. Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

7) On 5 June, private equity fund Silver Lake invested another ₹4,546.80 crore for additional 0.93 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

8) Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has taken 1.16 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms for ₹5,683.5 crore.

9) On 13 June, Reliance Industries has sold a 0.93 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to global alternative asset firm TPG for ₹4,546.80 crore.

10) On 13 June, L Catterton, one of the world's largest consumer focused private equity firms, said it will invest ₹1894.50 crore, translating into a 0.39 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

11) Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF buying 2.32 per cent stake in the RIL digital unit for ₹11,367 crore on 18 June.

12) Reliance Industries on 3 July said it has secured ₹1,894.50 crore from Intel Capital by selling a small stake in its technology venture.

