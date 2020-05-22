Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Companies > News > Jio Platforms sells 2.32% equity stake to KKR for 11,367 crore
The Jio stake sale talks are part of Reliance Industries’ attempts to build confidence among potential investors.

Jio Platforms sells 2.32% equity stake to KKR for 11,367 crore

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Over the last month, leading technology investors, such as, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR have announced aggregate investments of 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Jio Platforms Limited, India’s leading digital services platform, announced today that KKR will invest 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of 5.16 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Jio Platforms Limited, India’s leading digital services platform, announced today that KKR will invest 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of 5.16 lakh crore.

This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Over the last month, leading technology investors, such as, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR have announced aggregate investments of 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms.

This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Over the last month, leading technology investors, such as, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR have announced aggregate investments of 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with more than 388 million subscribers.

Jio Platforms has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem powered by leading technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain. Jio’s vision is to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers so that all of them can enjoy the fruits of inclusive growth.

More details awaited

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated